Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $89.16.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.