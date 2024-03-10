Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 414.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

