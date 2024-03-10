Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

