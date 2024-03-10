Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.59).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.30). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

