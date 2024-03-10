Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSPG
SSP Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at SSP Group
In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £354 ($449.30). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.