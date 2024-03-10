SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.51 million, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 2,302,835 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,187 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

