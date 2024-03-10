Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.57.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.74 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,294 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 272,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,681,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

