SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKM. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $22.13 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.