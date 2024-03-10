Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

