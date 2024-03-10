Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$33.50 at ATB Capital

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$33.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.
ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.43.
In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
