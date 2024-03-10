SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.24

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 74863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $9,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SLM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SLM by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SLM by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

