Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $306.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $295.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

