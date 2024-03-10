Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.03. Snap One shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 858 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPO. TheStreet downgraded Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

