SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

