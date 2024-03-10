Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,420 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

SCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCT

Softcat Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.40.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). 37.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.