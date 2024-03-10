Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Adam Wood Sells 537 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.