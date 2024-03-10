SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $117,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

