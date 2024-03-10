SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.60

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 74647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.