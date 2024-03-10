SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $110,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

