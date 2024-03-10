Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of TOY opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$39.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

