Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Numis Securities

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 172.50 ($2.19) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.71).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.25) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

