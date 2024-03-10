Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Numis Securities

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 172.50 ($2.19) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.71).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.