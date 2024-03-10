Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $530.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

