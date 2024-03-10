SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.92

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 218084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.