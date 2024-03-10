SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

