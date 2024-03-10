SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.63

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.34, with a volume of 3846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

