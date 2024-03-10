SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

About SSR Mining

TSE:SSRM opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.05. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 7.01.

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.