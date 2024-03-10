Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €29.35 ($31.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.68.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
