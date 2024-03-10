Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €29.35 ($31.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.68.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 565,709 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 682.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 7,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

