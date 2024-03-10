Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ALXO stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.63.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

