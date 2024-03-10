Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 211,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 131,684 call options.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
