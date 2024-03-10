StockNews.com Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,504 shares of company stock valued at $302,319. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

