StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

