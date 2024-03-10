StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.55 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

