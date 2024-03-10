Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $850.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $8,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

