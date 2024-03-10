Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.43

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 27356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

