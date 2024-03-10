SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Critical Survey

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 31.69 -$132.18 million $0.07 62.15 BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term investments and other bonds. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund was formed in November 4, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

