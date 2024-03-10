T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,232,831 shares of company stock valued at $689,582,486. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.