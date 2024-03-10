Target Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.24 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the retailer will earn $9.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.29. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

