Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $9,378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $876.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.