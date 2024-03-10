TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,295.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,295 ($41.82) and last traded at GBX 3,295 ($41.82), with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,285 ($41.69).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,911.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,839.51.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

