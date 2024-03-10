TD Securities Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$1.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

TSE:CFX opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

