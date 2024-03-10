Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.87.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
