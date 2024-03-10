Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$55.78 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

