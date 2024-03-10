Tenon Medical (TNON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

