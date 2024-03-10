Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,833 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.44% of Teradata worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

