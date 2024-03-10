Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $63.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Terex stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

