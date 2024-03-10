The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

