The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $99,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,337,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

