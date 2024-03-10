The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

