The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $22.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Price Performance
WEN stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
