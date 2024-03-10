Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$135.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,925. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TIH stock opened at C$123.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$114.20. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.77.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.2183206 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

