Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.79 and traded as high as C$9.72. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 23,197 shares trading hands.

The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The company has a market cap of C$377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

