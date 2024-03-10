Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 202,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 347,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

